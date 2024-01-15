10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $550.00 $70.1K 20.4K 31.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $148.00 $51.5K 5.3K 15.6K IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $165.00 $78.8K 7.6K 9.3K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $30.0K 29.0K 4.3K ZM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/16/24 $75.00 $26.4K 6.1K 2.8K ANSS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $340.00 $33.6K 1.2K 1.7K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $1100.00 $112.2K 2.4K 1.1K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $66.8K 98.5K 878 MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/12/24 $89.00 $132.0K 1.2K 800 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $139.00 $31.8K 550 540

Explanation

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 93 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.1K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 20443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $148.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 5347 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15686 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM IBM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 438 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.8K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 7657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9393 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 29091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4374 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM ZM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on February 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 6174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2879 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANSS ANSS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 1296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1763 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.2K, with a price of $1870.0 per contract. There were 2447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.8K, with a price of $1215.0 per contract. There were 98599 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 878 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 12, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $89.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 1200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 127 contract(s) at a $139.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

