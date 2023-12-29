10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $3.00 $50.2K 12.0K 11.0K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $43.0K 21.1K 6.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/05/24 $375.00 $40.7K 4.7K 3.5K CIFR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/15/24 $5.00 $30.0K 3.0K 2.3K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $490.00 $156.6K 11.8K 1.8K RIOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $25.00 $48.0K 3.6K 1.8K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $135.00 $38.8K 7.5K 1.6K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $43.00 $29.8K 4.1K 1.5K MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/05/24 $600.00 $38.2K 577 928 CLSK PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/16/24 $10.00 $74.5K 1.4K 794

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding CAN CAN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 12052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA MARA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 21184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6558 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 5, 2024. Parties traded 142 contract(s) at a $375.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 4790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3520 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CIFR CIFR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on March 15, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 3022 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.6K, with a price of $1567.0 per contract. There were 11862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1840 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT RIOT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 175 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 3665 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1815 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 7557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1671 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on February 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 585 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 4121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 5, 2024. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $1530.0 per contract. There were 577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 928 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK CLSK, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on February 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 444 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.5K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 1481 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 794 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

