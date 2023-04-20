10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/18/23 $17.00 $69.0K 1.2K 1.0K BMRN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $95.00 $58.7K 436 479 BSX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $46.00 $140.0K 504 400 CAH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $85.00 $38.8K 1.2K 380 PKI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/21/23 $125.00 $180.0K 512 250 VEEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $185.00 $33.6K 206 209 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/28/23 $240.00 $103.2K 0 163 MDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $72.50 $29.4K 4 72 CVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $85.00 $60.6K 702 64 QDEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $80.00 $50.7K 495 55

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TGTX TGTX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on August 18, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 1266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMRN BMRN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 178 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.7K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 479 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BSX BSX, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 504 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAH CAH, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 343 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 1295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 380 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PKI PKI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.0K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VEEV VEEV, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $561.0 per contract. There were 206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DHR DHR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 28, 2023. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.2K, with a price of $1160.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDT MDT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 428 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS CVS, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.6K, with a price of $1145.0 per contract. There were 702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QDEL QDEL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

