10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BSX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $50.00 $48.9K 433 4.5K BMY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/21/23 $70.00 $29.2K 7.3K 1.6K IMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $4.00 $40.5K 119 1.5K LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $360.00 $25.5K 316 363 BIIB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/28/23 $285.00 $131.3K 3 200 LEGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/19/23 $50.00 $39.6K 171 144 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $500.00 $31.1K 2.2K 77 MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/23 $150.00 $25.4K 486 75 ITCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $45.00 $54.3K 1.0K 38 VKTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $15.00 $35.4K 367 19

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BSX BSX, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 888 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY BMY, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 7314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1622 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IMGN IMGN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1588 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY LLY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 363 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIIB BIIB, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on April 28, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.3K, with a price of $654.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LEGN LEGN, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH UNH, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $3110.0 per contract. There were 2264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA MRNA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 14, 2023. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ITCI ITCI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.3K, with a price of $1430.0 per contract. There were 1027 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VKTX VKTX, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 173 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

