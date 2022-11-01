9 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TLRY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/04/22 $3.50 $44.1K 7.8K 2.0K GILD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $70.00 $112.2K 12.9K 1.5K MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $26.8K 1.4K 842 ZYME CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $7.50 $34.3K 684 299 RARE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $45.00 $35.2K 153 152 TMO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $530.00 $32.1K 159 83 AXSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $65.00 $119.0K 7 52 NVAX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $7.50 $32.0K 1 42 ABC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $85.00 $36.2K 17 5

• For TLRY TLRY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 7872 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GILD GILD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 17 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 122 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.2K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 12912 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA MRNA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $1340.0 per contract. There were 1492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 842 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZYME ZYME, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 275 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RARE RARE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 45 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMO TMO, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $530.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $1690.0 per contract. There were 159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 83 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXSM AXSM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 227 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.0K, with a price of $2290.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVAX NVAX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 171 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABC ABC, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $7240.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.