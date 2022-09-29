10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $145.00 $35.2K 46.0K 7.7K FSLR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $110.00 $368.4K 4.0K 2.9K ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $57.50 $44.6K 890 1.0K BILL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $141.00 $43.7K 19 1.0K AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $450.00 $57.5K 68 969 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $32.50 $68.3K 19.9K 838 NCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $23.00 $60.3K 1.5K 804 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $225.00 $33.2K 7.8K 530 TSM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $75.00 $152.2K 6.1K 483 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $55.00 $180.7K 486 368

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $705.0 per contract. There were 46052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7779 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLR FSLR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 22 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2924 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $368.4K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 4085 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2997 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 257 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1062 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BILL BILL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 30, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $141.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1036 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.5K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 68 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 969 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.3K, with a price of $678.0 per contract. There were 19986 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 838 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCR NCR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 804 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.3K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 1554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 804 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $1280.0 per contract. There were 7854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 169 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.2K, with a price of $1015.0 per contract. There were 6177 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 173 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.7K, with a price of $1045.0 per contract. There were 486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 368 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

