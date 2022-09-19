10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $152.50 $25.7K 9.4K 13.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $250.00 $102.6K 1.2K 5.5K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $137.00 $42.8K 1.9K 5.2K PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $175.00 $67.0K 326 4.4K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $76.00 $84.6K 1.0K 1.5K AVYA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $2.00 $84.2K 574 1.4K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $25.9K 27.1K 1.1K FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $143.00 $30.7K 104 586 DQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $70.00 $45.8K 1.2K 424 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $97.50 $27.3K 1.9K 268

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 23, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 9439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on September 30, 2022. Parties traded 404 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.6K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 1250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 23, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $214.0 per contract. There were 1977 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW PANW, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 86 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.0K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $76.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.6K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 1021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVYA AVYA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1203 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.2K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 487 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 27191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLR FSLR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 23, 2022. This event was a transfer of 231 contract(s) at a $143.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DQ DQ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 399 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.8K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 1209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 88 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 1953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

