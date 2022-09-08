This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $112.00 $60.6K 1.7K 3.0K ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/07/22 $65.00 $41.2K 113 828 OMC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $72.50 $30.0K 267 602 META PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $650.00 $48.8K 1 406 GOOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $100.00 $81.9K 3.5K 232 VZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $40.00 $37.2K 625 187 VOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $31.4K 362 103 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $175.00 $25.6K 1.3K 23

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 258 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.6K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 1760 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3096 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU ROKU, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 96 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 828 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OMC OMC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 43 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding META META, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $48890.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 99 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 3530 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ VZ, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 225 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 136 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 625 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VOD VOD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 498 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 103 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 190 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $1280.0 per contract. There were 1312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

