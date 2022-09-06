This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $270.00 $26.0K 6.6K 65.9K FSR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $9.00 $42.7K 10.8K 3.9K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $25.00 $42.2K 20.3K 3.0K TPX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $25.00 $90.2K 2.6K 1.3K BBBY PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/30/22 $10.00 $35.3K 1.7K 804 GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $38.50 $27.0K 1.1K 640 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $120.00 $140.2K 2.4K 625 CPRI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/07/22 $51.00 $49.4K 44 485 BBY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $436.0K 184 401 EXPE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $95.00 $28.7K 521 384

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 9, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 6694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65951 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSR FSR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 216 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 10856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3943 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 283 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 208 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 20381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TPX TPX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1389 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.2K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 2681 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY BBBY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $357.0 per contract. There were 1783 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 804 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 233 contract(s) at a $38.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 1100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 640 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.2K, with a price of $561.0 per contract. There were 2447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPRI CPRI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 31 day(s) on October 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 485 contract(s) at a $51.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 485 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBY BBY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 500 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $436.0K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE EXPE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 283 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $1370.0 per contract. There were 521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 384 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

