10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUBO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $3.00 $26.0K 2.9K 4.1K TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $40.50 $38.2K 1.3K 4.0K META CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/26/22 $162.50 $57.0K 620 3.4K NFLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/26/22 $227.50 $48.0K 760 2.0K GOOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $96.00 $410.1K 4.2K 1.3K EA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $45.5K 1.6K 298 PINS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $25.00 $93.7K 1.2K 184 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $108.00 $39.2K 1.2K 122 GETY CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $15.00 $59.5K 0 50 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $135.00 $28.0K 873 20

• For FUBO FUBO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $13.0 per contract. There were 2922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR TWTR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 503 contract(s) at a $40.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 1368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 194 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $294.0 per contract. There were 620 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $534.0 per contract. There were 760 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 150 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1367 contract(s) at a $96.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $410.1K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 4225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1367 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EA EA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 150 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 1664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS PINS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 178 day(s) on February 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.7K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 1291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 184 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 267 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 1204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GETY GETY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $1190.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU BIDU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 115 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 873 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

