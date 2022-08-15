10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $23.00 $27.2K 3.6K 6.0K ZIP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $20.00 $39.5K 47 3.0K SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $59.3K 16.4K 1.1K GOOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $1.0 million 11.5K 1.1K SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $88.00 $53.8K 155 1.1K TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $33.00 $99.0K 13.8K 411 CHTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $540.00 $692.0K 36 400 WBD PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $17.50 $133.0K 107 300 NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $26.2K 3.2K 204 T PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $35.2K 4.2K 136

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMC AMC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 131 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 3667 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZIP ZIP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 494 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 47 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP SNAP, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 158 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 401 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.3K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 16442 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1172 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 158 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 887 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $1230.0 per contract. There were 11512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1146 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE SE, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 116 contract(s) at a $88.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.8K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR TWTR, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 158 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 401 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.0K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 13869 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHTR CHTR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 158 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $692.0K, with a price of $1730.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WBD WBD, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.0K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 158 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $1545.0 per contract. There were 3215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T T, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 522 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 4203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

