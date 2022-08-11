10 Energy Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $656.5K 1.3K 2.7K AR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $40.00 $187.2K 6.8K 1.7K XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $90.00 $36.9K 12.9K 1.2K FANG CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $115.00 $88.2K 2.6K 1.1K GPRE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $62.0K 2.8K 778 LPI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $85.00 $29.0K 171 727 KMI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $18.00 $30.0K 13.0K 534 HES PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $111.00 $105.0K 0 502 CVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $175.00 $74.0K 3.2K 357 ARCH CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $135.00 $76.0K 888 175

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For COP COP, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1300 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $656.5K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 1385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2745 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AR AR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 1135 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.2K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 6828 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XOM XOM, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 12912 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FANG FANG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.2K, with a price of $1764.0 per contract. There were 2609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GPRE GPRE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 162 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $1240.0 per contract. There were 2871 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LPI LPI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KMI KMI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 286 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 13042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HES HES, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $111.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVX CVX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.0K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 3222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 357 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARCH ARCH, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $1520.0 per contract. There were 888 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

