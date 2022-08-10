10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $290.00 $34.9K 6.6K 15.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $50.00 $59.2K 38 1.8K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $30.8K 6.9K 1.8K TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $75.00 $30.0K 128 1.2K AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $36.00 $70.8K 468 970 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $150.00 $70.8K 25 841 SPLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $84.3K 1.1K 838 SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $90.00 $45.3K 441 679 PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $2.00 $38.0K 332 600 DT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $40.00 $119.9K 2.4K 481

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 221 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 6684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 191 day(s) on February 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $11855.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1815 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $1143.0 per contract. There were 6945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1809 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD TTD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.8K, with a price of $236.0 per contract. There were 468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 970 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS ZS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 72 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.8K, with a price of $3935.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 841 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPLK SPLK, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.3K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 1130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 838 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 149 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $304.0 per contract. There were 441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 679 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DT DT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 179 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.9K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 2485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 481 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

