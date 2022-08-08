10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|AAPL
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/12/22
|$162.50
|$50.2K
|16.1K
|38.8K
|AMD
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|08/12/22
|$100.00
|$58.7K
|5.6K
|16.4K
|NVDA
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|09/16/22
|$175.00
|$2.8 million
|8.9K
|3.7K
|CRM
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|08/19/22
|$190.00
|$27.1K
|3.9K
|3.7K
|FSLR
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|09/02/22
|$100.00
|$496.3K
|62
|3.0K
|U
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|08/12/22
|$55.00
|$28.0K
|1.0K
|2.5K
|TXN
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|09/16/22
|$180.00
|$25.4K
|479
|1.8K
|SQ
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$75.00
|$28.6K
|10.8K
|1.7K
|VHC
|CALL
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|03/17/23
|$3.00
|$35.4K
|17
|926
|MU
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|08/19/22
|$62.00
|$31.2K
|1.4K
|894
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 461 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 16131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38898 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 220 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.7K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 5651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16421 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2400 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.8 million, with a price of $1195.0 per contract. There were 8965 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3796 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 59 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 3988 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3711 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For FSLR FSLR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on September 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2298 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $496.3K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 62 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3002 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For U U, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 12, 2022. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 1027 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2504 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TXN TXN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1805 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 165 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 10836 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1737 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding VHC VHC, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 221 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 709 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 926 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MU MU, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 163 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 1444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 894 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.