10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $162.50 $50.2K 16.1K 38.8K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/12/22 $100.00 $58.7K 5.6K 16.4K NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $2.8 million 8.9K 3.7K CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $190.00 $27.1K 3.9K 3.7K FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/02/22 $100.00 $496.3K 62 3.0K U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $55.00 $28.0K 1.0K 2.5K TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $25.4K 479 1.8K SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $28.6K 10.8K 1.7K VHC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $3.00 $35.4K 17 926 MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $62.00 $31.2K 1.4K 894

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 461 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 16131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38898 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 220 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.7K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 5651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2400 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.8 million, with a price of $1195.0 per contract. There were 8965 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3796 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 59 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 3988 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLR FSLR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on September 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2298 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $496.3K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 62 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For U U, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 12, 2022. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 1027 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN TXN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 165 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 10836 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1737 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VHC VHC, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 221 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 709 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 926 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 163 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 1444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 894 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.