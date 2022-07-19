9 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $19.00 $42.8K 88.9K 2.8K META CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/29/22 $175.00 $33.0K 7.5K 2.5K CMCSA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $47.50 $208.0K 8.4K 2.0K VZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $143.0K 25.3K 517 TWTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $46.9K 3.9K 290 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $122.50 $48.7K 1.5K 262 GOOG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $117.50 $30.6K 2.4K 247 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $220.00 $29.3K 2.3K 152 BMBL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $26.6K 397 25

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For T T, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2663 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $16.0 per contract. There were 88920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 7576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA CMCSA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 185 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $208.0K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 8487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ VZ, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.0K, with a price of $286.0 per contract. There were 25363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR TWTR, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 549 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 247 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 3900 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 241 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $122.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 1560 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $117.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 2458 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $1275.0 per contract. There were 2312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMBL BMBL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $1065.0 per contract. There were 397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.