8 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $185.00 $28.7K 6.8K 2.8K TTWO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $155.00 $105.3K 749 189 GOOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $2350.00 $46.0K 354 168 PARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $28.0K 14.0K 138 SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $29.4K 27.5K 96 ROKU PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $35.0K 3.0K 56 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $42.3K 1.5K 33 GOOGL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $2200.00 $27.8K 114 1

• Regarding META META, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 6821 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2837 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTWO TTWO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 556 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.3K, with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 749 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $2350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $4600.0 per contract. There were 354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PARA PARA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 556 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 14090 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP SNAP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 192 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $2105.0 per contract. There were 27580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $1526.0 per contract. There were 3088 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 192 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $1460.0 per contract. There were 1557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 129 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $2200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $27800.0 per contract. There were 114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

