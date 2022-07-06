10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $165.00 $42.7K 50.5K 13.7K MX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $15.00 $185.0K 662 1.9K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $75.00 $38.9K 16.5K 1.6K NCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $35.00 $40.5K 35.0K 1.1K HPQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $30.3K 937 1.0K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $54.00 $25.7K 1.8K 934 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $37.50 $55.5K 21.9K 633 ON PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $500.5K 12.0K 582 CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $172.50 $35.1K 340 463 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $190.00 $98.7K 1.5K 422

• Regarding QCOM QCOM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 171 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 50508 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13737 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MX MX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 72 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1850 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $185.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1903 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 134 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $291.0 per contract. There were 16571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1661 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCR NCR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 148 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 35031 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HPQ HPQ, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 232 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 937 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1076 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 378 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 1862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 934 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 21952 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 633 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ON ON, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 198 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 582 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $500.5K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 12024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 71 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 463 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 107 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 166 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.7K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 1554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

