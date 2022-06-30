10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $17.00 $138.7K 50.8K 3.7K META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $660.00 $198.1K 0 2.2K ZIP CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $102.0K 255 1.6K RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/01/22 $35.00 $64.7K 1.7K 1.3K AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $16.00 $28.5K 4.3K 963 TMUS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $140.00 $25.2K 4 779 NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $175.00 $30.2K 13.3K 612 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $2210.00 $28.8K 47 589 TWTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $35.00 $42.0K 48.6K 357 SCPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $36.2K 20.0K 304

• Regarding SNAP SNAP, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 3083 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.7K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 50838 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3794 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $660.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $198.1K, with a price of $49530.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZIP ZIP, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 169 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2550 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1624 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX RBLX, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 297 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.7K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 1748 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC AMC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 4349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 963 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMUS TMUS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 568 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 13 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $1945.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 779 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 13318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $2210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 47 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR TWTR, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 48681 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 357 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SCPL SCPL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 154 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 20002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

