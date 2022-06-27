10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/01/22 $170.00 $45.1K 7.3K 15.0K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $135.00 $32.0K 22.1K 13.0K SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $70.00 $45.5K 1.8K 2.5K IRNT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $2.00 $118.4K 26 1.9K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $75.00 $64.0K 14.6K 1.5K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $90.00 $329.1K 8.0K 737 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $66.1K 780 474 SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $25.0K 1.3K 347 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $28.5K 2.7K 313 TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $150.00 $471.0K 1.4K 300

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $452.0 per contract. There were 7389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15038 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 22188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 94 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 1870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IRNT IRNT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 207 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1077 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.4K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1986 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 780 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 14684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 81 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 436 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $329.1K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 8002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 737 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS ZS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 207 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.1K, with a price of $2755.0 per contract. There were 780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 474 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 207 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 13 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $1930.0 per contract. There were 1396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 207 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $1425.0 per contract. There were 2735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN TXN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 354 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $471.0K, with a price of $1570.0 per contract. There were 1416 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.