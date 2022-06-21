Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.
Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify contracts that are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.
The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:
- Kroger Co KR
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD
- Tesla Inc TSLA
- Apple Inc AAPL
- Amazon.com, Inc AMZN
- FedEx Corporation FDX
- Nvidia Corporation NVDA
|Symbol
|Price
|Type
|Strike
|DTE
|Bid
|Ask
|Volume
|KR
|47.56
|Put
|45.00
|24
|0.74
|0.79
|31,723
|KR
|47.56
|Put
|49.00
|24
|2.42
|2.51
|31,557
|AMD
|85.47
|Call
|90.00
|3
|0.62
|0.63
|22,430
|TSLA
|705.43
|Put
|600.00
|3
|2.05
|2.09
|18,798
|AMZN
|110.49
|Call
|110.00
|3
|2.56
|2.59
|17,863
|TSLA
|705.43
|Put
|650.00
|3
|6.65
|6.80
|17,485
|AAPL
|136.09
|Call
|140.00
|3
|0.57
|0.58
|16,142
|AAPL
|136.09
|Call
|160.00
|87
|1.55
|1.57
|15,765
|NVDA
|169.25
|Call
|170.00
|3
|4.05
|4.10
|15,247
|FDX
|232.93
|Put
|180.00
|24
|0.88
|0.91
|12,648
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: AJ ListsOptionsMarketsTrading IdeasGeneral