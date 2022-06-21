ñol

10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Tuesday: AMD, FedEx and More

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 21, 2022 11:21 AM | 1 min read

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify contracts that are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

  • Kroger Co KR
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD
  • Tesla Inc TSLA
  • Apple Inc AAPL
  • Amazon.com, Inc AMZN
  • FedEx Corporation FDX
  • Nvidia Corporation NVDA
Symbol Price Type Strike DTE Bid Ask Volume
KR 47.56 Put 45.00 24 0.74 0.79 31,723
KR 47.56 Put 49.00 24 2.42 2.51 31,557
AMD 85.47 Call 90.00 3 0.62 0.63 22,430
TSLA 705.43 Put 600.00 3 2.05 2.09 18,798
AMZN 110.49 Call 110.00 3 2.56 2.59 17,863
TSLA 705.43 Put 650.00 3 6.65 6.80 17,485
AAPL 136.09 Call 140.00 3 0.57 0.58 16,142
AAPL 136.09 Call 160.00 87 1.55 1.57 15,765
NVDA 169.25 Call 170.00 3 4.05 4.10 15,247
FDX 232.93 Put 180.00 24 0.88 0.91 12,648

