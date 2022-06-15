10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $420.00 $25.1K 1.0K 129.2K WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $29.0K 4.1K 8.8K GOOGL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $2100.00 $36.2K 2.1K 1.2K NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $30.1K 1.3K 972 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $43.5K 2.8K 456 WWE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $90.00 $32.6K 1 242 ROKU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $64.1K 713 117 GOOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $2190.00 $42.4K 62 101 RDBX PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $22.00 $31.4K 17 17 TMUS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $105.00 $38.6K 165 11

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding META META, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 583 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1048 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 129216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WBD WBD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 219 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 159 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 4182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8858 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $2100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 2160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 1323 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 972 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS DIS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 583 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $1740.0 per contract. There were 2888 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WWE WWE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 128 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 242 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 583 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.1K, with a price of $2565.0 per contract. There were 713 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $4240.0 per contract. There were 62 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RDBX RDBX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 128 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMUS TMUS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 583 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $3513.0 per contract. There were 165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

