10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $160.00 $45.0K 5.9K 12.8K SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $28.2K 4.9K 6.6K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $134.00 $87.6K 6.2K 3.2K QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $130.00 $38.4K 6.5K 1.2K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/24/22 $89.00 $60.0K 531 629 PATH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $17.50 $80.0K 1.6K 536 SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $196.0K 361 410 IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $145.00 $28.5K 15.1K 294 CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $42.50 $28.3K 508 286 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $230.00 $32.0K 36 279

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 92 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 5983 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12897 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 126 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $224.0 per contract. There were 4925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $134.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.6K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 6268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM QCOM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 142 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 6511 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on June 24, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $89.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 531 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PATH PATH, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 1683 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 220 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $196.0K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 410 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM IBM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 223 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 15144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 294 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO CSCO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 367 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 508 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $3205.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

