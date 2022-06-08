10 Energy Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $28.0K 7.3K 824 VTNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $17.50 $27.6K 6.2K 804 MPC CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/22/22 $120.00 $204.1K 34 643 SHEL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $70.00 $217.5K 3 501 OXY PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $70.00 $60.9K 891 392 BP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $45.00 $47.9K 806 228 EOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $170.00 $35.2K 125 102 BKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $36.00 $43.5K 207 101 LPI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $95.00 $48.2K 1.4K 97 CHK CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $85.00 $41.2K 446 22

• For AR AR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 7319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 824 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VTNR VTNR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 135 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 92 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 6248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 804 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MPC MPC, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 630 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $204.1K, with a price of $324.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SHEL SHEL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 37 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $217.5K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OXY OXY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.9K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BP BP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 926 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 157 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.9K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 806 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EOG EOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 590 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $2076.0 per contract. There were 125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BKR BKR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 100 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $434.0 per contract. There were 207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LPI LPI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $2009.0 per contract. There were 1401 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHK CHK, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $1650.0 per contract. There were 446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

