10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/03/22 $190.00 $36.0K 4.5K 16.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $33.1K 41.7K 8.4K PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/03/22 $85.00 $41.0K 2.0K 3.2K CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/03/22 $157.50 $36.4K 507 1.5K SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $80.00 $76.2K 11.5K 1.4K OKTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/03/22 $84.00 $113.0K 429 466 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $110.00 $52.2K 1.7K 456 V PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $190.00 $70.0K 1.5K 371 RNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $28.5K 904 350 MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $290.00 $46.8K 15 334

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 3, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 4596 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 372 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 41707 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8474 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 3, 2022. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $228.0 per contract. There were 2023 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 3, 2022. This event was a transfer of 89 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.2K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 11538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1466 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OKTA OKTA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 3, 2022. This event was a transfer of 170 contract(s) at a $84.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.0K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 466 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on June 24, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.2K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 1753 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V V, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 371 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RNG RNG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 238 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 203 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $3345.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.