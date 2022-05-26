10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $10.00 $61.7K 1.9K 1.7K RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $27.00 $50.3K 448 1.1K TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $57.1K 31.5K 711 BIDU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $135.00 $28.9K 1.5K 646 WWE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $43.4K 1.4K 450 GOOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $2300.00 $115.0K 5 247 FB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/24/22 $190.00 $36.0K 168 196 PARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $27.8K 9.3K 147 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $2200.00 $92.4K 99 145 MTCH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/27/22 $100.00 $29.3K 14 13

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SST SST, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 494 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.7K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 1991 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1797 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX RBLX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $503.0 per contract. There were 448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR TWTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 239 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 359 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.1K, with a price of $159.0 per contract. There were 31572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU BIDU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 239 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 13 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $2225.0 per contract. There were 1548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WWE WWE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 239 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $1890.0 per contract. There were 1488 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $2300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.0K, with a price of $3837.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB FB, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on June 24, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PARA PARA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 9396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.4K, with a price of $9240.0 per contract. There were 99 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 145 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTCH MTCH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 27, 2022. This event was a transfer of 13 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $2260.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

