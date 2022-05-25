10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $17.00 $84.0K 11.0K 2.3K NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $215.00 $218.9K 689 1.1K FB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/03/22 $180.00 $25.7K 2.1K 1.0K GOOGL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $2000.00 $59.6K 358 353 ROKU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/03/22 $70.00 $58.6K 62 280 SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $54.8K 32.3K 209 GOOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/27/22 $2080.00 $28.6K 128 122 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $90.00 $49.1K 312 86 RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $25.00 $34.6K 282 43 ATVI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $77.50 $25.0K 16 20

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding VOD VOD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 11052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2380 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 421 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $218.9K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 689 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1171 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB FB, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 3, 2022. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 2123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 86 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $2000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.6K, with a price of $11938.0 per contract. There were 358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU ROKU, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 3, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.6K, with a price of $1465.0 per contract. There were 62 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP SNAP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 240 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.8K, with a price of $2110.0 per contract. There were 32324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 27, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2080.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $2860.0 per contract. There were 128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS DIS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.1K, with a price of $1405.0 per contract. There were 312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX RBLX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 149 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $866.0 per contract. There were 282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATVI ATVI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 940 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.