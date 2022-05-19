10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $185.00 $30.8K 2.1K 4.4K TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $41.0K 10.6K 2.6K SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $168.6K 6.0K 1.3K SST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $12.50 $44.8K 2.4K 854 RBLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/27/22 $35.00 $27.8K 470 592 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $37.2K 17.3K 573 SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $28.00 $37.4K 7.8K 476 GOOGL PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/27/22 $2200.00 $47.2K 185 399 FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $210.00 $25.6K 498 64 GOOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $2500.00 $28.0K 113 18

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 2136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4476 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR TWTR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 10663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2624 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE SE, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 809 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.6K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 6023 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SST SST, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 298 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 2418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 854 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX RBLX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 27, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 592 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 246 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $3725.0 per contract. There were 17359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP SNAP, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 7839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 476 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 27, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $4726.0 per contract. There were 185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB FB, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 183 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $1830.0 per contract. There were 498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $2500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $28000.0 per contract. There were 113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

