10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $150.00 $55.8K 39.4K 74.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $102.00 $41.4K 5.7K 29.1K SABR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $7.00 $88.1K 197 2.3K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $72.50 $34.1K 4.9K 1.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $255.00 $104.0K 1.3K 1.4K PLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $13.00 $80.8K 12.0K 504 SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $116.6K 7.8K 437 AYX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $26.5K 339 378 DDOG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/10/22 $100.00 $77.2K 35 140 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $89.2K 1.7K 124

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 370 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.8K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 39490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74779 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 136 contract(s) at a $102.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 5776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SABR SABR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2260 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.1K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 69 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 4942 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1826 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.0K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 1395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1432 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 612 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 137 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.8K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 12050 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 248 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.6K, with a price of $9721.0 per contract. There were 7882 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AYX AYX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 113 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 378 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG DDOG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 24 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.2K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENPH ENPH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 248 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 82 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.2K, with a price of $1088.0 per contract. There were 1712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.