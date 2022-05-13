10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $30.00 $30.2K 584 10.8K DISH PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $19.00 $80.0K 6.3K 2.5K TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/27/22 $47.00 $57.6K 15.9K 1.2K DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $108.00 $29.8K 1.3K 1.2K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $205.00 $40.0K 1.6K 658 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $2340.00 $165.0K 185 628 ROKU PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $98.00 $28.5K 290 324 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $175.00 $47.3K 1.7K 317 CHTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $430.00 $48.0K 1.1K 178 AMC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $266.4K 162 146

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PARA PARA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 513 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10896 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DISH DISH, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 6399 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR TWTR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 88 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.6K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 15957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 1380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB FB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 1687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 658 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $2340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.0K, with a price of $5500.0 per contract. There were 185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 628 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU ROKU, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $1820.0 per contract. There were 1789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHTR CHTR, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 1139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC AMC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 252 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $266.4K, with a price of $8880.0 per contract. There were 162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 146 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

