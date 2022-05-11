10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMBL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $22.50 $50.0K 3.5K 2.6K TWTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $34.5K 34.1K 2.4K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $190.00 $32.7K 1.2K 2.1K PLTK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $15.00 $64.8K 505 1.3K NFLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $170.00 $59.5K 4.6K 857 ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $120.00 $68.4K 480 405 DISH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $30.00 $64.3K 257 403 DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $90.00 $173.6K 13 395 CMCSA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $42.50 $51.6K 3.2K 308 SNAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $55.7K 20.8K 291

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BMBL BMBL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 3573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR TWTR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 254 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 34149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2451 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB FB, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 78 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 1256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTK PLTK, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 480 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.8K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $851.0 per contract. There were 4698 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 857 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 65 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 334 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.4K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DISH DISH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 618 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 268 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $173.6K, with a price of $1736.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA CMCSA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 401 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 3236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP SNAP, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 254 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.7K, with a price of $3279.0 per contract. There were 20829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

