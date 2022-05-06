10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/13/22 $162.50 $32.3K 11.7K 16.9K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $97.00 $37.1K 12.2K 7.7K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $53.00 $94.9K 616 3.0K SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $100.00 $45.3K 687 2.7K INTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $430.00 $42.0K 2.5K 1.6K V CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $225.00 $148.8K 20.2K 773 MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $280.00 $94.4K 6.3K 601 ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $99.00 $129.0K 156 577 STNE CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $10.00 $33.2K 3.0K 560 TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $110.00 $35.4K 228 392

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 181 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 11752 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16952 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 118 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 12254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7737 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2794 contract(s) at a $53.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.9K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3024 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 13, 2022. This event was a transfer of 121 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2713 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTU INTU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 133 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $3000.0 per contract. There were 2553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 702 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.8K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 20292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 773 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 133 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.4K, with a price of $2360.0 per contract. There were 6362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM ZM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $99.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.0K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 577 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STNE STNE, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 3026 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO TWLO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

