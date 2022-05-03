10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/06/22 $155.00 $59.5K 6.9K 8.5K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $200.00 $35.0K 4.9K 3.0K AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $145.00 $26.8K 19.1K 1.1K TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $100.00 $35.5K 1.1K 500 INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $37.50 $31.9K 12 379 SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $98.1K 13.1K 334 ENPH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/06/22 $175.00 $84.3K 295 251 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $280.00 $130.1K 5.9K 220 PSFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $2.00 $28.0K 6 200 WDC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $44.6K 14.4K 191

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 6945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 4928 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $5375.0 per contract. There were 19190 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD TTD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 1119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 409 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $1065.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.1K, with a price of $9810.0 per contract. There were 13128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH ENPH, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 143 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.3K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.1K, with a price of $2065.0 per contract. There were 5902 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PSFE PSFE, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 262 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDC WDC, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $893.0 per contract. There were 14481 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

