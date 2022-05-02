QQQ
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 2, 2022 11:39 AM | 4 min read

 

Monday's session saw 22 companies set new 52-week highs.

Key Facts About Today's 52-Week Highs:

  • The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Valero Energy VLO.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Neovasc NVCN.
  • Bankwell Finl Gr BWFG's stock rose the most, as it traded up 4.18% to reach a new 52-week high.
  • Mountain Crest Acq MCAF declined the most, as it traded down 0.0% after hitting a new 52-week high.

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs on Monday:

  • Valero Energy VLO shares hit a yearly high of $116.17. The stock traded up 1.85% on the session.
  • Datto Holding MSP stock set a new 52-week high of $34.88 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.
  • Lantheus Holdings LNTH shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.74. The stock traded down 0.83% on the session.
  • Sylvamo SLVM shares hit a yearly high of $45.56. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
  • Scorpio Tankers STNG stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $25.78. Shares traded up 1.68%.
  • BurTech Acquisition BRKH shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
  • Argus Capital ARGU shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.03 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.
  • Angel Pond Holdings POND shares set a new 52-week high of $10.08 on Monday, moving down 0.7%.
  • Sound Point Acquisition SPCM shares were up 0.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.09 for a change of up 0.42%.
  • Glb Synergy Acquisition GSAQ stock made a new 52-week high of $9.98 Monday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
  • Canna Global Acquisition CNGL shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.02.
  • Bankwell Finl Gr BWFG stock made a new 52-week high of $35.59 Monday. The stock was up 4.18% for the day.
  • Ardmore Shipping ASC shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.60 with a daily change of up 0.91%.
  • Dune Acquisition DUNE shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.98 on Monday morning, moving up 0.2%.
  • RCM Technologies RCMT shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.63. The stock traded down 3.6% on the session.
  • Fintech Ecosystem Dev FEXD stock made a new 52-week high of $10.01 Monday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
  • AMCI Acquisition AMCI stock made a new 52-week high of $9.90 Monday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
  • OTR Acquisition OTRA shares broke to $10.26 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.
  • Fortune Rise Acquisition FRLA shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.10. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
  • Welsbach Tech Metals Acq WTMA shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.92 on Monday morning, moving up 0.1%.
  • Mountain Crest Acq MCAF shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $10.15 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Neovasc NVCN shares set a new yearly high of $7.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.93% on the session.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

