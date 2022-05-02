Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Monday's session saw 22 companies set new 52-week highs.

Key Facts About Today's 52-Week Highs:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Valero Energy VLO .

The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Neovasc NVCN .

Bankwell Finl Gr BWFG 's stock rose the most, as it traded up 4.18% to reach a new 52-week high.

Mountain Crest Acq MCAF declined the most, as it traded down 0.0% after hitting a new 52-week high.

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs on Monday:

Valero Energy VLO shares hit a yearly high of $116.17. The stock traded up 1.85% on the session.

Datto Holding MSP stock set a new 52-week high of $34.88 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.

Lantheus Holdings LNTH shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.74. The stock traded down 0.83% on the session.

Sylvamo SLVM shares hit a yearly high of $45.56. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.

Scorpio Tankers STNG stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $25.78. Shares traded up 1.68%.

BurTech Acquisition BRKH shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.

Argus Capital ARGU shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.03 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.

Angel Pond Holdings POND shares set a new 52-week high of $10.08 on Monday, moving down 0.7%.

Sound Point Acquisition SPCM shares were up 0.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.09 for a change of up 0.42%.

Glb Synergy Acquisition GSAQ stock made a new 52-week high of $9.98 Monday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.

Canna Global Acquisition CNGL shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.02.

Bankwell Finl Gr BWFG stock made a new 52-week high of $35.59 Monday. The stock was up 4.18% for the day.

Ardmore Shipping ASC shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.60 with a daily change of up 0.91%.

Dune Acquisition DUNE shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.98 on Monday morning, moving up 0.2%.

RCM Technologies RCMT shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.63. The stock traded down 3.6% on the session.

Fintech Ecosystem Dev FEXD stock made a new 52-week high of $10.01 Monday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.

AMCI Acquisition AMCI stock made a new 52-week high of $9.90 Monday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

OTR Acquisition OTRA shares broke to $10.26 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.

Fortune Rise Acquisition FRLA shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.10. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.

Welsbach Tech Metals Acq WTMA shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.92 on Monday morning, moving up 0.1%.

Mountain Crest Acq MCAF shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $10.15 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).

Neovasc NVCN shares set a new yearly high of $7.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.93% on the session.

