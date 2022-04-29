10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $210.00 $157.5K 8.3K 18.7K NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $210.00 $126.8K 1.4K 4.0K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $2340.00 $42.3K 357 1.4K ATVI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $80.00 $29.5K 18.6K 454 CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $47.7K 4.0K 403 AMC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $15.50 $43.5K 103 237 VZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $51.9K 2.8K 125 ROKU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $38.5K 205 104 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/06/22 $127.00 $27.4K 264 29 GOOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $2460.00 $32.4K 55 16

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For FB FB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 289 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $157.5K, with a price of $547.0 per contract. There were 8358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18721 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.8K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 1403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $2340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATVI ATVI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 18615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMCSA CMCSA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 266 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 217 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.7K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 4079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC AMC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 219 contract(s) at a $15.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ VZ, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 630 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.9K, with a price of $519.0 per contract. There were 2886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 266 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS DIS, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $127.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $1370.0 per contract. There were 264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $2460.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $10800.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

