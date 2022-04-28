10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $165.00 $29.4K 24.6K 60.3K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $86.00 $49.5K 2.9K 6.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $190.00 $64.0K 1.1K 5.9K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $413.7K 4.9K 4.5K NEWR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $106.5K 142 1.0K SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $165.00 $62.8K 252 507 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/03/22 $101.00 $64.0K 20 351 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $67.5K 13.7K 344 INTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $460.00 $33.6K 78 309 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $440.00 $27.0K 345 199

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 24649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $86.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 2986 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6091 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $1255.0 per contract. There were 1106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5980 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1104 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $413.7K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 4924 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NEWR NEWR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.5K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.8K, with a price of $1310.0 per contract. There were 252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on June 3, 2022. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $101.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 141 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 7 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $9650.0 per contract. There were 13709 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTU INTU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 78 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADBE ADBE, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $1805.0 per contract. There were 345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.