10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $52.00 $43.6K 8.2K 50.0K NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $220.00 $25.2K 3.6K 3.7K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $2500.00 $132.4K 598 849 VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $35.7K 1.9K 272 ROKU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $25.4K 350 210 SNAP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $50.00 $28.6K 6.2K 206 PARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $43.1K 3.5K 195 GOOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $2440.00 $28.2K 45 162 FB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $175.00 $32.4K 172 155 AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $1.0 million 1.5K 83

• Regarding TWTR TWTR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 328 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 8258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 36 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 3647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3789 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $2500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.4K, with a price of $6620.0 per contract. There were 598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 849 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ VZ, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 634 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 1913 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU ROKU, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 634 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 9 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $2830.0 per contract. There were 350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP SNAP, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 144 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $2045.0 per contract. There were 6257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PARA PARA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 137 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.1K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 3552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $2440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $9400.0 per contract. There were 45 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB FB, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on May 13, 2022. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $1015.0 per contract. There were 172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC AMC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 270 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $12865.0 per contract. There were 1545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 83 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.