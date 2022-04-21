10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $200.00 $32.6K 2.9K 12.2K SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $28.00 $60.7K 5.0K 5.1K PARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $50.7K 10.4K 1.8K NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $32.2K 1.2K 1.3K PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $21.00 $39.6K 1.0K 1.0K TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $47.00 $49.4K 1.1K 851 SE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $200.00 $42.9K 1.7K 476 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $26.2K 8.6K 441 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $2525.00 $66.9K 25 394 ATVI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $75.00 $33.1K 65.9K 297

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For FB FB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 189 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 2946 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP SNAP, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 248 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.7K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 5038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PARA PARA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 638 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 10435 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1811 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 274 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $3225.0 per contract. There were 1214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS PINS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 268 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 1004 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1054 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR TWTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 157 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 1159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 851 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE SE, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.9K, with a price of $10746.0 per contract. There were 1727 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 476 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 8668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $2525.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.9K, with a price of $2790.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATVI ATVI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 638 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 65999 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 297 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

