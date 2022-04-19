10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $167.50 $46.2K 19.4K 69.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $225.00 $30.6K 7.4K 32.7K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $282.50 $25.9K 3.2K 3.8K ZEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $140.00 $1.4 million 23.0K 2.9K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $96.00 $51.5K 955 1.2K PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $61.0K 8.8K 767 PSTG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $27.00 $29.6K 5.4K 569 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $145.00 $105.0K 1.2K 486 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $128.00 $36.5K 258 274 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $185.00 $67.1K 225 228

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 367 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 19485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 102 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 7437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32758 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $282.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 3217 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3858 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZEN ZEN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 87 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 23029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2946 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $96.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 955 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 276 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $7630.0 per contract. There were 8886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PSTG PSTG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 276 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 5498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 569 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM QCOM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 486 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM IBM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $128.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 640 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.1K, with a price of $4195.0 per contract. There were 225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

