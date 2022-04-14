10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $50.00 $47.1K 10.2K 45.3K RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $60.00 $180.0K 1.0K 954 SST CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $2.50 $836.0K 1 918 MTCH CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $96.00 $86.9K 1.0K 503 DIS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $130.00 $26.4K 8.9K 478 FB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $37.3K 2.1K 179 GOOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $3000.00 $45.9K 429 65 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $155.00 $91.2K 1.5K 50 GOOGL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/29/22 $2770.00 $27.0K 22 34 PINS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $59.4K 3.7K 29

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TWTR TWTR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 336 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.1K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 10295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX RBLX, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.0K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 1001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 954 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SST SST, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 418 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $836.0K, with a price of $2000.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 918 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTCH MTCH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 341 contract(s) at a $96.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.9K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 1002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS DIS, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 8963 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB FB, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 645 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $3730.0 per contract. There were 2150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 337 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $3000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $15320.0 per contract. There were 429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU BIDU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 281 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.2K, with a price of $3650.0 per contract. There were 1521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $2770.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS PINS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 281 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.4K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 3787 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.