10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $170.00 $33.2K 36.9K 13.4K GDS PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $25.5K 3.6K 4.6K PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $500.00 $373.5K 39 931 SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $210.00 $88.0K 823 873 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $220.00 $140.2K 415 357 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $290.00 $26.1K 4.7K 250 KNBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $20.00 $33.0K 600 200 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $40.2K 14.6K 160 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $105.00 $68.9K 2.4K 121 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $70.00 $140.0K 834 111

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $462.0 per contract. There were 36979 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GDS GDS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 3600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW PANW, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $373.5K, with a price of $14940.0 per contract. There were 39 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 931 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.0K, with a price of $3670.0 per contract. There were 823 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 873 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 92 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 334 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.2K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 357 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $1865.0 per contract. There were 4728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KNBE KNBE, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 246 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 155 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $8045.0 per contract. There were 14646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 64 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 73 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.9K, with a price of $945.0 per contract. There were 2488 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 428 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 834 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.