10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $97.00 $35.7K 2.8K 17.6K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $222.50 $25.6K 1.3K 12.0K ZEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $125.00 $80.0K 17.8K 1.9K HIMX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $15.00 $109.7K 50 1.9K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $30.9K 12.3K 1.1K CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $225.00 $37.4K 288 942 PSTG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $27.00 $35.4K 4.1K 776 UMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $186.2K 673 716 BBAI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $20.00 $256.5K 0 300 PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $190.00 $71.4K 7.2K 281

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 204 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 2882 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 112 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $229.0 per contract. There were 1391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZEN ZEN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 17893 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1965 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMX HIMX, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 196 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.7K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1963 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO CSCO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 964 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 12301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD CRWD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $938.0 per contract. There were 288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 942 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PSTG PSTG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 283 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 4195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 776 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UMC UMC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 283 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 190 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $186.2K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 673 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 716 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBAI BBAI, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $256.5K, with a price of $855.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 9 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.4K, with a price of $7936.0 per contract. There were 7231 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

