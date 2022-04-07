10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $105.00 $46.6K 4.5K 27.9K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $170.00 $33.9K 54.5K 5.2K SQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $130.00 $31.0K 3.5K 2.6K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $72.00 $27.0K 1.9K 2.1K GDS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $61.3K 809 1.4K AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $25.2K 8.3K 1.4K MRVL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $64.00 $39.3K 2.0K 990 FSLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $17.50 $27.3K 624 749 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $51.8K 5.4K 285 PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $115.00 $34.8K 7.2K 269

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 707 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 4510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27923 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 54579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5265 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 3565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2687 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 530 contract(s) at a $72.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 1997 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GDS GDS, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 288 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 118 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.3K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 809 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1460 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 79 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 8365 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1425 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL MRVL, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 241 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $163.0 per contract. There were 2059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 990 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLY FSLY, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 355 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 749 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 652 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $5185.0 per contract. There were 5468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 7206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

