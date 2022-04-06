10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $33.50 $121.7K 482 885 GMS PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $40.00 $29.2K 11 519 MMM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $160.00 $58.0K 989 437 DAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $95.00 $27.0K 3.4K 310 BLDR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $65.00 $26.9K 578 198 GNRC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $300.00 $107.5K 216 110 JBHT PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $150.00 $41.6K 121 101 GE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $100.00 $25.5K 696 74 SWK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $125.00 $54.4K 7 24 BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $170.00 $44.3K 527 18

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding UBER UBER, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 1217 contract(s) at a $33.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.7K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 482 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 885 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GMS GMS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 146 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MMM MMM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAC DAC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 3462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLDR BLDR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GNRC GNRC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 135 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.5K, with a price of $3470.0 per contract. There were 216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JBHT JBHT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $416.0 per contract. There were 121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE GE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 653 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $1275.0 per contract. There were 696 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SWK SWK, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 198 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.4K, with a price of $2270.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 653 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $4435.0 per contract. There were 527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

