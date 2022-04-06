10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $1000.00 $28.5K 15.7K 55.3K LVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $46.00 $72.5K 1.0K 11.8K LCID PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/08/22 $24.00 $34.0K 3.5K 3.5K TPX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $1.7 million 12.7K 2.0K GPS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $8.00 $163.5K 91 1.5K MULN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $2.00 $51.0K 8.1K 1.1K RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $425.0K 1.3K 1.1K GT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $13.00 $130.0K 827 1.0K AXL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $10.00 $40.0K 41 1.0K LEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $35.00 $29.2K 372 888

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 15768 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS LVS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.5K, with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 1039 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11862 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 258 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 3511 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3514 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TPX TPX, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 289 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.7 million, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 12745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPS GPS, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 653 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.5K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 91 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MULN MULN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 926 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 8179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $425.0K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 1370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GT GT, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 827 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXL AXL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 198 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LEG LEG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 72 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

