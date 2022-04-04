10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $50.00 $28.0K 584 168.7K FB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $225.00 $102.1K 9.5K 8.7K NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $395.00 $29.6K 1.0K 1.7K PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $90.5K 4.7K 1.0K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $2625.00 $477.2K 346 390 T CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $23.00 $36.2K 2.1K 310 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $35.00 $46.2K 273 94 ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $42.0K 550 15 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $100.2K 16 12 GOOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $2800.00 $71.4K 433 5

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TWTR TWTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 168712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB FB, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.1K, with a price of $1021.0 per contract. There were 9523 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $395.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 1025 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1707 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS PINS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 655 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.5K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 4799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1034 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $2625.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $477.2K, with a price of $23860.0 per contract. There were 346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T T, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 165 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 2123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX RBLX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $1650.0 per contract. There were 273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 94 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 291 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $2800.0 per contract. There were 550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE SE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 655 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.2K, with a price of $8351.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 291 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $2800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.4K, with a price of $23800.0 per contract. There were 433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.