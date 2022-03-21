10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $165.00 $43.0K 37.4K 102.9K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $270.00 $75.7K 8.4K 42.1K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $110.00 $36.3K 5.4K 23.0K STNE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $10.00 $185.0K 2.7K 2.1K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $297.50 $47.4K 1.0K 2.0K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $80.00 $34.8K 7.4K 1.6K DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $140.00 $30.8K 1.4K 603 CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $60.9K 10.9K 352 TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $105.00 $27.3K 2.9K 285 SQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/25/22 $110.00 $48.2K 825 225

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 25, 2022. Parties traded 271 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $159.0 per contract. There were 37414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 25, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.7K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 8497 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 25, 2022. Parties traded 220 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 5432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23096 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STNE STNE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $185.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 2760 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $297.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 1006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2085 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 118 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 7485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1628 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG DDOG, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 1485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 305 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 116 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.9K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 10942 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 214 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $1010.0 per contract. There were 2982 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 25, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $2410.0 per contract. There were 825 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

