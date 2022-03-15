10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|FB
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|03/18/22
|$180.00
|$32.0K
|10.7K
|9.4K
|BIDU
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|03/18/22
|$105.00
|$25.6K
|2.2K
|1.4K
|GOOG
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|03/25/22
|$2700.00
|$261.4K
|61
|1.2K
|GOOGL
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|04/14/22
|$2600.00
|$221.7K
|1.1K
|1.1K
|DISCA
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|04/14/22
|$25.00
|$108.7K
|24.1K
|780
|VOD
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|04/14/22
|$15.00
|$47.9K
|7.0K
|356
|RBLX
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|10/21/22
|$30.00
|$186.3K
|5
|145
|ROKU
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|10/21/22
|$85.00
|$86.9K
|42
|78
|NFLX
|PUT
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|01/20/23
|$210.00
|$94.8K
|951
|77
|SE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|04/14/22
|$90.00
|$51.7K
|527
|60
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
• Regarding FB FB, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 10751 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9420 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BIDU BIDU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $512.0 per contract. There were 2221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1495 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 121 contract(s) at a $2700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $261.4K, with a price of $2180.0 per contract. There were 61 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1218 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $2600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $221.7K, with a price of $8870.0 per contract. There were 1128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1125 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DISCA DISCA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.7K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 24160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 780 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For VOD VOD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 340 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.9K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 7006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 356 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For RBLX RBLX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 220 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 145 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $186.3K, with a price of $1285.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 145 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ROKU ROKU, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 220 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.9K, with a price of $1610.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 311 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.8K, with a price of $1265.0 per contract. There were 951 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SE SE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
