10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DISCA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $52.5K 75.1K 10.8K BILI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $22.50 $98.7K 7.8K 1.3K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $195.00 $35.7K 3.8K 1.0K NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $340.00 $57.6K 2.1K 797 TTWO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $180.00 $124.8K 3.5K 501 BIDU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $120.00 $64.5K 83 269 GOOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $2625.00 $48.5K 216 110 GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/25/22 $2450.00 $53.2K 51 75 CMCSA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $27.2K 4.4K 58 ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $57.3K 5.8K 53

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding DISCA DISCA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 315 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 665 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 75186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10843 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI BILI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 282 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.7K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 7856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB FB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 34 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 3873 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1039 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.6K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 2151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 797 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTWO TTWO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 211 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.8K, with a price of $593.0 per contract. There were 3522 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU BIDU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 70 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.5K, with a price of $1290.0 per contract. There were 83 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2625.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.5K, with a price of $4850.0 per contract. There were 216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $2450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $1900.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA CMCSA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 315 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 58 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 4490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 98 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.3K, with a price of $14349.0 per contract. There were 5864 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

