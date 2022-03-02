10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DISCA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $61.5K 14.9K 14.0K FB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/11/22 $210.00 $40.9K 1.9K 3.4K TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $36.00 $108.7K 1.6K 1.3K PARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $30.00 $50.3K 12.7K 945 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $4500.00 $30.7K 257 939 PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $28.1K 62.9K 781 BILI CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $35.00 $162.0K 721 512 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $115.00 $69.6K 955 478 VZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $55.00 $27.1K 35.9K 438 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $400.00 $36.8K 588 123

• Regarding DISCA DISCA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 14920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14049 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB FB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 1991 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3460 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR TWTR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.7K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 1609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PARA PARA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $503.0 per contract. There were 12795 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 945 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 471 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $4500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $3070.0 per contract. There were 257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 939 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS PINS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 688 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 380 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 62902 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 781 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI BILI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 135 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $162.0K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 721 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE SE, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.6K, with a price of $696.0 per contract. There were 955 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ VZ, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 271 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 35911 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 438 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 198 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $3680.0 per contract. There were 588 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

