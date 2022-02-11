10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $27.00 $56.4K 6.6K 14.0K FB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $220.00 $80.3K 4.6K 1.0K AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $11.50 $40.8K 1.3K 1.0K DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $187.6K 11.1K 723 TTWO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $160.00 $29.8K 736 394 VIAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/11/22 $31.00 $27.3K 614 261 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $415.00 $27.5K 300 68 ZNGA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $8.00 $26.8K 32.6K 65 GOOGL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/25/22 $2750.00 $65.1K 35 65 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $160.00 $80.0K 1.6K 61

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding T T, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 217 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 842 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 6660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB FB, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 343 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.3K, with a price of $2868.0 per contract. There were 4655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC AMC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 1383 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 343 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 129 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.6K, with a price of $1455.0 per contract. There were 11175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 723 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTWO TTWO, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 736 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC VIAC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 614 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $415.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZNGA ZNGA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 32661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 14 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2750.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.1K, with a price of $6523.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE SE, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 1699 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.